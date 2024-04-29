Choreo LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 475,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,973 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $35,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $82.70. 600,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,561,097. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $77.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.