Choreo LLC Sells 7,834 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,751,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,834 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $64,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $507,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after buying an additional 60,419 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.20. 1,094,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,857,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

