McAdam LLC Buys 345,386 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 825,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,386 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned about 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $23,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,608,000 after buying an additional 2,574,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,320,000 after buying an additional 1,562,298 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,599,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,968,000 after buying an additional 658,583 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,116,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 367,028 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,064,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,979,000 after purchasing an additional 109,282 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $26.39. 680,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,008. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

