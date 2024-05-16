International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. International Game Technology updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. International Game Technology has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $33.99.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IGT

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.