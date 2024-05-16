Edison Inv. Res Comments on Pan American Silver Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Pan American Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

PAAS stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 76.9% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 455.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

