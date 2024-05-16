FY2024 Earnings Estimate for DHI Media Ltd. Issued By Cormark (TSE:WIL)

DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DHI Media in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of DHI Media from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

