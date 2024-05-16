Pollard Banknote Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Pollard Banknote in a report released on Monday, May 13th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Pollard Banknote’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PBL. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$43.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

TSE PBL opened at C$32.56 on Thursday. Pollard Banknote has a 52 week low of C$22.63 and a 52 week high of C$37.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94. The company has a market cap of C$881.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$135.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.80 million. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 6.04%.

Insider Activity at Pollard Banknote

In other Pollard Banknote news, Senior Officer Robert Brock Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.62, for a total transaction of C$173,100.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Brock Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.62, for a total value of C$173,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$166,500.00. 63.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pollard Banknote Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

