National Bank Financial Weighs in on Saputo Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Saputo in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.81.

Saputo Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$27.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.03. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$25.28 and a 12-month high of C$36.70. The stock has a market cap of C$11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 94.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Gaétane Wagner sold 32,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.08, for a total value of C$901,453.07. In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Gaétane Wagner sold 32,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.08, for a total value of C$901,453.07. Also, Director Maxime Therrien purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,560.00. 42.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

