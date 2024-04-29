Choreo LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Choreo LLC owned 0.95% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $56,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 619,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,650,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 51,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 184,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,173 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $36.77. 171,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

