Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.130–0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $310.0 million-$350.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.4 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFN. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.32.

INFN opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Infinera has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter. Infinera had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

