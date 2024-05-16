D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.41.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $157.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.23 and a 200 day moving average of $144.46. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

