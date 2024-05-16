FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC) Issued By HC Wainwright

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Oncolytics Biotech in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.10.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on Oncolytics Biotech and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at C$1.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$118.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of C$1.20 and a 12 month high of C$4.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.66.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

