Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21, Zacks reports. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sony Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sony Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.64. The stock has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $100.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie cut Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

