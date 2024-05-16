FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSE:HTL) Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSE:HTL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Hamilton Thorne Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:HTL opened at C$1.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$210.81 million, a P/E ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.33. Hamilton Thorne has a 52-week low of C$1.05 and a 52-week high of C$1.68.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.