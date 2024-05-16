Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.766-1.800 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.550-4.850 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOOT. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.55.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BOOT

Boot Barn Price Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE BOOT opened at $109.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average is $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.15. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $111.43.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.