Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF (TSE:ELV) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF (TSE:ELV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$17.53 and a 1-year high of C$20.15.

