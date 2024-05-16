FY2024 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.83.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 2.7 %

TSE:CG opened at C$9.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.74. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.07 and a 52 week high of C$9.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$766,955.67. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.85%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

