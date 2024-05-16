FY2024 EPS Estimates for Standard Lithium Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SLI)

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Standard Lithium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Standard Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Standard Lithium’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Standard Lithium from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

SLI opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $316.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.81. Standard Lithium has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Lithium Ltd is a technology and lithium development company. Its flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Standard Lithium Ltd is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.