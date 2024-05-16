VerusCoin Price Hits $0.82 on Major Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $62.57 million and $2,116.15 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 76,264,056 coins. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 76,261,923.81965789. The last known price of VerusCoin is 0.82404503 USD and is up 11.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $857.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.