iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 464.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,423 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Choreo LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $41,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

EFA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,949,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,985,631. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.