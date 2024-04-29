iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Lifted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 104.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,914 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 771.8% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 42,532 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.47. 1,074,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,589. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4819 dividend. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

