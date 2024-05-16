Kendall Douglas Arthur Acquires 5,000 Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Kendall Douglas Arthur acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.68 per share, with a total value of C$23,400.00.

Baytex Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

BTE traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$4.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,349,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,722. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.67. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$3.83 and a 12-month high of C$6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.78.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.6404342 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is -20.45%.

BTE has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.48.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

