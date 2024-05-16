Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $12.24 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 0.9% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 598,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,756,000 after buying an additional 38,345 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $711,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $439,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $711,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,340 shares of company stock worth $16,505,212 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

