Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 173.8% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,534,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,044 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after buying an additional 581,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,739,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,593.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 118,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 111,944 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 103,872 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.98. 534,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,185. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.19.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

