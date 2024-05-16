Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases 253 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 98,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in TransDigm Group by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Barclays upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.44.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $2.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,286.32. The stock had a trading volume of 251,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,353. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,232.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,101.99. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $768.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,330.82.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total value of $3,848,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and sold 65,825 shares valued at $79,622,315. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

