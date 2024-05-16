6,990 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $77.32. 2,680,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,982. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.90.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

