Choreo LLC Has $8.43 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,865 shares of company stock valued at $9,009,280 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.75. 1,386,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,888,341. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $164.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

