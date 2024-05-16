Apexium Financial LP Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.99. 26,691,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,283,461. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.