Apexium Financial LP Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Apexium Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,359,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,611,255. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

