Sheryl Palmer Sells 100,000 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $5,661,000.00.
Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,651. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TMHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.
