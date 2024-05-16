Sheryl Palmer Sells 100,000 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $5,661,000.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,651. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

