Apexium Financial LP Buys 1,246 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,210,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,296,000 after acquiring an additional 69,790 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,335,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,256,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.98. The firm has a market cap of $161.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

