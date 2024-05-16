4,031 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN traded down $10.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $967.98. 407,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,987. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $942.52 and its 200 day moving average is $906.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,323.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.65, for a total transaction of $967,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,328,483.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $836,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $32,261,016. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

