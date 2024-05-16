Apexium Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1,819.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 108.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,280,000 after buying an additional 45,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $15.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $771.12. 2,245,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,592. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $760.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $682.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $419.80 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $732.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

