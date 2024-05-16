Apexium Financial LP Purchases 492 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP owned 0.08% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ESGV stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.69. 417,926 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.69.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

