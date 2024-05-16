Apexium Financial LP Acquires 1,157 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,797,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,118,596. The firm has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.