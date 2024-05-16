Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 223.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,371 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.0% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in Mastercard by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total transaction of $64,857,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,222,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,491,836,955.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,448,688 shares of company stock valued at $658,248,007. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $458.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,255. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $357.85 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $466.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.11. The company has a market capitalization of $426.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

