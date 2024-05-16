The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.74. 184,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 370,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRP has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $29,998.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,479.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $29,998.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,479.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $153,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,404.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,867. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Baldwin Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,558 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,015,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,353 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,586,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 916,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after buying an additional 329,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,338,000 after purchasing an additional 241,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

Featured Articles

