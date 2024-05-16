Noelle K. Eder Sells 10,700 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CI stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $339.25. 2,275,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,868. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,564,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

