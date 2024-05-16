3,235 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Purchased by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,322,000 after purchasing an additional 204,811 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,986,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after buying an additional 152,014 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,519,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,322,000.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,288. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average of $97.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

