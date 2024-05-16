Apexium Financial LP Boosts Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

QQQM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.99. 1,668,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,892. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $134.55 and a 1-year high of $187.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

