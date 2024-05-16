Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,509,864,000 after buying an additional 7,103,657 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 118.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,364,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,544,000 after buying an additional 738,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,879,225,000 after buying an additional 726,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,350.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 533,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,353,000 after buying an additional 496,581 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 72.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 963,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,845,000 after acquiring an additional 405,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,322 shares of company stock worth $607,376 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE PEG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.22. 2,090,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $75.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

