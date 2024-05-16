Apexium Financial LP Reduces Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Apexium Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 18,784 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 46,032 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 555,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,860. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.65. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

