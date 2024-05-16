Apexium Financial LP Purchases 4,019 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 209.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,032,353,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,423,773,000 after acquiring an additional 151,161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,425,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,589,073,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,593,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,209,171,000 after purchasing an additional 199,657 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,911,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,159,877,000 after buying an additional 26,147 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $836,300 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $273.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,326,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,344. The stock has a market cap of $197.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.34. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

