Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.84. 59,690,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,830,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

