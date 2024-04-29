Choreo LLC Purchases Shares of 118,573 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 118,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,751,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:FI traded down $1.17 on Monday, reaching $154.72. 621,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.54 and a 200-day moving average of $138.07.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FI. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.