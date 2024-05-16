Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $2.26 Million Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,452 shares of company stock valued at $102,243,704 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MicroStrategy Trading Down 4.2 %
MSTR traded down $63.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,439.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,623. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,434.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $889.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.40 and a beta of 3.00. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $266.00 and a 52 week high of $1,999.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
MicroStrategy Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
