Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $24,841,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $879,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $57.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,735.01. 197,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,629. The stock has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,564.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3,454.61.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,876.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

