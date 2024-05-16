Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $2.37 on Thursday, reaching $401.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,046. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $461.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price (down from $585.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.55.

View Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.