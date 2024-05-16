Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires New Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 437.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded down $6.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,657. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.