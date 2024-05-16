Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 209 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Rentals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,578,000 after acquiring an additional 56,948 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,281 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,974,000 after buying an additional 149,838 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Rentals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,404,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in United Rentals by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 638,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,061,000 after acquiring an additional 72,066 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI traded down $31.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $681.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,765. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.00 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $683.99 and its 200 day moving average is $603.33.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.79.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

